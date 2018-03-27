A complete guide to the Laquan McDonald shooting and the Jason Van Dyke trial
Jason Van Dyke, the on-duty Chicago Police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014, is set to go on trial for the teenager's murder. The highly anticipated trial has political, social and cultural implications. The Sun-Times staff will update this page every day throughout the trial and will offer a number of resources related to case.
Before the trial
What to expect
The trial is set to take place nearly three years after Jason Van Dyke was charged in the murder of Laquan McDonald.
Since the arrest, there have been a number of legal factors that will play a role in how lawyers, the media, witness and others are expected to conduct themselves during the proceedings.
Some factors of note:
• Jury selection is set to begin Sept. 5, with a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for Sept. 4
• Judge Vincent Gaughan has not ruled on the defense's request to move the trial outside of Cook County, and won’t make a ruling until after jury selection has started.
