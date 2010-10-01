A timeline of Rahm Emanuel's tenure as Mayor of Chicago
Rahm Emanuel, Chicago's 44th mayor, announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election for a third-term in 2019. Here's a look at his time as mayor of the city, during which time he was criticized for his role in the Laquan McDonald shooting video release, sparred with the teachers union and pushed to protect the status of undocumented residents and Chicago's role as a sanctuary city.
Oct. 1, 2010
Emanuel resigns as President Barack Obama's White House chief of staff.
Nov. 13, 2010
Emanuel officially announces bid to replace Mayor Richard M. Daley who said he would not run for a seventh term in 2011.
Jan. 27, 2011
After a legal challenge that Emanuel's time in Washington, D.C. made him ineligible to run because he didn't live in Chicago, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that he may appear on the ballot in the February election.
Feb. 22. 2011
Emanuel wins his first term as Chicago mayor with 55% of the vote. He defeated a crowded field featuring Gery Chico, Daley's former chief of staff, former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun and City Clerk Miguel del Valle.
April 24, 2012
The City Council approves the mayor's plan for the Chicago Infrastructure Trust, a nonprofit corportation teaming up the city with private companies for big projects. The initiative brought cellphone signals to the CTA's tunnels as well as a plan to retrofit the city's street lights. It was also a part of future plans to bring a new police training facility to the city's West Side and create a high-speed alternative to travel between O'Hare and the Loop.
Sept. 10-18, 2012
The Chicago Teachers Union go on strike over health insurance, evaluations and raises. The strike would last seven school days.
May 22, 2013
The Chicago Board of Education moved forward with plans to close 49 elementary schools and one high school program.
Feb. 24, 2015
Emanuel fails to avoid a runoff election and secure a first term winning 45.6 percent of the vote. (He needed 50 percent to win outright.) He would face Cook County Board Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a runoff in April.
April 7, 2015
Emanuel won his second mayoral term by defeating Garcia in the citywide runoff. Emanuel won 55.7 percent of the vote, with most of his vote concentrated on the North and Northwest sides as well as predominantly African-American wards.
May 23, 2015
The first stretch of the $100 million extension of the Chicago Riverwalk opens. Tourism and downtown development has been a centerpiece of Emanuel's tenure.
Nov. 24, 2015
The city releases the dashcam video showing Chicago police officer fatally shoot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times. The incident, which occurred in October 2014, started a scandal for Emanuel, who activists say was part of a cover-up to hide the video. Earlier in the week, a judge ordered the release of the video. Earlier on this day, Van Dyke was charged in McDonald's murder.
December 1, 2015
In the wake of the Van Dyke video release, Emanuel fires Garry McCarthy, Chicago's top cop. "Now is the time for fresh eyes and new leadership to confront the challenges the department and our community and our city are facing as we go forward." John Escalante was named the interim superintendent as the city's Police Board began the formal process to find a replacement.
March 27, 2016
Emanuel rejects the Police Board's three nominees for police superintendent and names chief of patrol Eddie Johnson to the post.
Sept. 19, 2016
Emanuel holds a news conference touting Chicago being named best bike city in the United States by Bicycling Magazine. During Emanuel's tenure, Chicago grew its bike lane network to over 200 miles and started the Divvy bike-share program in 2013.
Dec. 7, 2016
Emanuel visits President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, urging him to support "dreamers," children of undocumented residents who came to the United States when he was young. Emanuel and the city would later play a major role in lawsuits filed against the Trump administration and its policies that sought to deny "sanctuary cities" like Chicago federal funds if they continued policies protecting undocumented residents.
July 3, 2017
The mayor announces plans to build a $95 million police and fire training academy on the West Side. Despite criticism from activists organized around the hashtag #NoCopAcademy, the plan was passed by the City Council in May 2018.
June 13, 2018
Emanuel chooses Elon Musk's Boring Company to build a high-speed electric vehicle that would connect downtown directly with O'Hare. Emanuel said the O’Hare express project is “about Chicago’s future. It has nothing to do with mine.” The project was approved with the expectation that Musk's company pay for everything.
Sept. 4, 2018
Emanuel announces he would not seek a third term as mayor saying “this has been the job of a lifetime, but it is not a job for a lifetime."