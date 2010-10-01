A timeline of Rahm Emanuel's tenure as Mayor of Chicago

April 24, 2012

The City Council approves the mayor's plan for the Chicago Infrastructure Trust, a nonprofit corportation teaming up the city with private companies for big projects. The initiative brought cellphone signals to the CTA's tunnels as well as a plan to retrofit the city's street lights. It was also a part of future plans to bring a new police training facility to the city's West Side and create a high-speed alternative to travel between O'Hare and the Loop.